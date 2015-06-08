June 8 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest $71.2 million for 54.8 percent stake in Madhouse Inc

* Says unit plans to acquire Domob Ltd for $178.9 million and 95 percent stake in Domob Beijing for 677.6 million yuan ($109.20 million)

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1RXTPq9 ; bit.ly/1dqftnP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)