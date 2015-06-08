BRIEF-Shashijit Infraprojects gets grassroots project from Suraj Industries
* Says project likely to be completed by end of Nov 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2o4y9TJ Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Says project likely to be completed by end of Nov 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2o4y9TJ Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 28 Chinese ride sharing firm Didi Chuxing is considering a $6 billion investment backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, as it looks to take on global rivals such as Uber Technologies Inc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.