June 9 Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl

* Says aims to invest 50 billion baht ($1.48 billion) over next 5 years, including 6 billion baht budget for this year, Samart Rusmeerojwong, head of investor relations, told investors

* Of this year budget, 5 billion baht will be used for building warehouses and factories and another 1 billion to buy land

* Aims to focus more on built-to-suit factories to serve rising demand Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)