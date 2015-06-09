DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
June 9 Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl
* Says aims to invest 50 billion baht ($1.48 billion) over next 5 years, including 6 billion baht budget for this year, Samart Rusmeerojwong, head of investor relations, told investors
* Of this year budget, 5 billion baht will be used for building warehouses and factories and another 1 billion to buy land
* Aims to focus more on built-to-suit factories to serve rising demand Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.