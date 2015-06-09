June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) :

* Says board OKs plan to sell 5 percent stake in Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp for T$3.88 billion ($124.6 million)

* TSMC says stake in Vanguard at 28.3 percent after sale; no plan to sell more shares in foreseeable future Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1290 Taiwan dollars)