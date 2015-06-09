June 9 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.17 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B2XEpy ; bit.ly/1FGxPZf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)