June 10 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes

* Says plans to invest $77.3 million in LightInTheBox Holding for 25.7 percent stake

* Says plans to set up Hong Kong unit for HK$20 million ($2.58 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on june 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Iv260u; bit.ly/1FIFuX6; bit.ly/1e2HylY

