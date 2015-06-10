UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes
* Says plans to invest $77.3 million in LightInTheBox Holding for 25.7 percent stake
* Says plans to set up Hong Kong unit for HK$20 million ($2.58 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on june 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Iv260u; bit.ly/1FIFuX6; bit.ly/1e2HylY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.