June 10 Jiangsu Kuangda Automobile Textile Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($402.87 million) in private placement of shares to fund solar power projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1e2Kpvm; bit.ly/1cLs2Jy

($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan renminbi)