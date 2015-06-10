June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bpifrance Financement SA
Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2030
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.935
Yield 1.958 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OATs
Payment Date June 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, DB, Natixis & SG
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0012792000
