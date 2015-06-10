June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.125 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN, IMI, BARC, DANSKE, ING, Lloyds, RBS & Santander

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English/French

ISIN XS1247508903

