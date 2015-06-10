June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.125 pct
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ABN, IMI, BARC, DANSKE, ING, Lloyds, RBS & Santander
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English/French
ISIN XS1247508903
