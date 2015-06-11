BTS Group Holdings Pcl

* Says aims for mass transit revenue growth of 4-6 percent for its fiscal year ending March 2016, while revenue from the media business is expected to fall 12 percent, a company official told investors

* Says aims to raise average fare 2 percent in this fiscal year

* Says raises investment budget to 1.9 billion baht ($56.4 million) in the fiscal year as it will invest additional 500 million baht in property business Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.7100 baht) (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)