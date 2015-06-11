BRIEF-Investa Office Fund announces issue of $150m inaugural green bond
* Proceeds from green bond issue will be used to reduce iof's existing bank debt facilities
June 11 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for four residential sites in Hebei province for a combined 481 million yuan ($77.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QqFXr5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Proceeds from green bond issue will be used to reduce iof's existing bank debt facilities
* FY annual net profit of 4.0 million euros ($4.30 million) (previous year: 32.8 million euros)