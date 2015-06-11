BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 0 pct to 20 pct
March 30 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
June 11 Sinocare Inc
* Says terminates asset restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on June 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FUdu1Q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 30 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
ZURICH, March 30 Novartis AG on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to accelerate its review of the Swiss drugmaker's CTL019 therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.