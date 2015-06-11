June 11 Yantai Xinchao Industry Co Ltd

* Says to acquire an investment firm for 2.2 billion yuan ($354.47 million) via share issue

* Says to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund oil field project, boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on June 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KsbtjL; bit.ly/1KYDz45

($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)