June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 09, 2027

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 101.335

Reoffer price 101.335

Payment Date July 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0285597370

