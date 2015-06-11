June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Castellum AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 04, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 82bp

Payment Date June 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0007184106

