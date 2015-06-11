June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society

Guarantor Yorkshire Building Society Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2020

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.602

Reoffer price 99.602

Yield 0.581 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 40.5bp

Over the OBL #171

Payment Date June 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank,HSBC, Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under Global Covered Bond Programme

