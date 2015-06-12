BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
Jun 12 (Reuters) Kenedix Office Investment FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 14.13 12.93 13.05
(+9.3 pct ) (+18.7 pct ) (-7.6 pct ) Operating 6.54 5.03 5.55
(+30.0 pct ) (+17.4 pct ) (-15.1 pct ) Recurring 5.11 3.57 4.17
(+43.2 pct ) (+23.7 pct ) (-18.4 pct ) Net 5.11 3.57 4.17
(+43.2 pct ) (+23.7 pct ) (-18.4 pct ) EPS 12,859 yen 10,149 yen 10,301 yen Div 11,363 yen 10,060 yen 10,300 yen
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang