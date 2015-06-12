Jun 12 (Reuters)
Starts Proceed Investment Corp
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 2.24 1.92 2.23 2.25
(+16.9 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.7 pct )
Operating 947 mln 793 mln 918 mln 919 mln
(+19.5 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (-3.1 pct ) (+0.1 pct )
Recurring 728 mln 585 mln 700 mln 702 mln
(+24.5 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) (+0.2 pct )
Net 726 mln 584 mln 698 mln 700 mln
(+24.4 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) (+0.2 pct )
EPS 4,193 yen 4,028 yen 4,020 yen 4,030 yen
Div 4,182 yen 4,028 yen 4,020 yen 4,030 yen