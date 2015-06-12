** Diamond miner Petra forecasts FY revenue below
consensus, putting shares at levels last seen early February &
leaving them poised for biggest one-day drop in 2 mths (when it
last warned on FY)
** Co expects FY revenue of $430 mln vs market consensus of
$422 mln (according to three analysts) & a nearly 9 pct fall on
$471.8 mln posted last yr
** Follows April warning that FY results would be below
market consensus due to variability in grade and production mix
** "News highlights the near term challenges as the company
mines from old and exhausted infrastructure and faces diluted
ore problems. The impact to EPS is around 3.7 c/shr," Investec
analysts write in a note
** Stock down c.10 pct, top FTSE 250 faller; nearly
600,000 shares traded, more than half daily avg of 1.08 mln
shares
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen 10 pct YTD
compared with a 3.7 pct decline in the FTSE-350 Mining index
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)