UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 China CIFCO Investment Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 80.24 percent stake in China International Futures Co Ltd for about 5.7 billion yuan ($918.35 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dAng2p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2068 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources