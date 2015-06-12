BRIEF-Roche's CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance
* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally
June 12 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost unit's capital by 170 million yuan ($27.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dAuuU8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally
* FY net loss for the year decreased significantly to 3.1 million Swiss francs ($3.09 million)for 2016, compared to 4.2 million Swiss francs for 2015
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc