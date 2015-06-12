June 12 Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($177.19 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MvplIs ; bit.ly/1QRHAsT

($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)