June 12 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($579.89 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects including content delivery network and cloud security

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L2ugA6; bit.ly/1Gysbw7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)