BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2017
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
June 12 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says Jan-May premium income at 62.5 billion yuan ($10.07 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1INtObM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
* Entered into contracts for sale of two assets in its property portfolio
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)