June 12 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 8.0 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in private placement of shares to fund projects, set up units and repay loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I8KTqY; bit.ly/1INurSJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)