June 12 Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan ($289.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, acquire assets

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GiUIEJ; bit.ly/1KKwXby

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)