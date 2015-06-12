Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan says committee formed to oversee three-way merger
DUBAI, April 5 Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan said on Wednesday that a committee had been formed to manage the merger of the bank with Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar.
WARSAW, April 5 Polish retail chain Dino Polska has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutions and 33.5 zlotys for individual investors, the company said on Wednesday.
* About 10,000 homes without power in Auckland (Adds details on flooding, adds PIX)