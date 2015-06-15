June 15 Elec-Tech International Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($724.75 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares have resumed trading on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnjfbF; bit.ly/1MVno91

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)