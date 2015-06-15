UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest $12.8 million in Meilele Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G6wdHp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by xxx)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources