BRIEF-Zhonghong Holding's unit wins land auctions for 1.16 bln yuan
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)
Jun 15 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
4 months and 28 days 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.11 3.38 3.47
(+60.3 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) Operating 1.58 2.27 2.26
(+43.6 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) Recurring 1.01 1.92 1.94
(+89.5 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Net 1.01 1.92 1.94
(+89.7 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) EPS 2,525 yen 2,420 yen 2,440 yen Div 1,603 yen 2,420 yen 2,440 yen
* Says its consortium expects to win infrastructure PPP project for 652.5 million yuan ($94.74 million) in Henan province
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal