** Online gambling co Bwin.Party up as much as 2.3 pct, with traders citing price recovery after Friday's slump

** One of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE 250 index

** On Friday, Bwin fell as much as 12.5 pct after two of its shareholders sold 50 mln shares

** Co is at centre of takeover battle between at least two bidders: smaller peer 888 & a partnership between GVC & Canada's Amaya

** Stock down 15.7 pct YTD