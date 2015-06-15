Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in March-VFACTS
SYDNEY, April 5 Australian new vehicle sales bounced modestly in March as the timing of the Easter holidays resulted in more selling days compared to the same month last year.
** Online gambling co Bwin.Party up as much as 2.3 pct, with traders citing price recovery after Friday's slump
** One of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE 250 index
** On Friday, Bwin fell as much as 12.5 pct after two of its shareholders sold 50 mln shares
** Co is at centre of takeover battle between at least two bidders: smaller peer 888 & a partnership between GVC & Canada's Amaya
** Stock down 15.7 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SYDNEY, April 5 Australian new vehicle sales bounced modestly in March as the timing of the Easter holidays resulted in more selling days compared to the same month last year.
* Macron holds his position as election favourite after debate
April 4 Amazon.com Inc will stream 10 Thursday night games for the U.S. National Football League this year, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.