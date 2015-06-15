June 15 New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire three technology firms for 760 million yuan ($122.42 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 616 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, boost working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sh32do

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)