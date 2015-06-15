BRIEF- Tianjin Guangyu Development applies to regulator to halt review of asset restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal
June 15 Bank Of China
* Says executive director, deputy head of bank Li Zaohang has retired on June 11
* Says Xu Luode has taken post of deputy head of bank from June 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MVGUT0; bit.ly/1BgNMss
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan
* Says biggest shareholder plans to increase holdings of 2.21 million to 33.17 million shares in the company within 12 months