June 15 Xingye Leather Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 795.6 million yuan ($128.16 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans and boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MVXQIR ; bit.ly/1R09LpD

