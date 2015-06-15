BRIEF-Tianjin Realty Development's shareholder plans to increase holdings within 12 months
* Says biggest shareholder plans to increase holdings of 2.21 million to 33.17 million shares in the company within 12 months
June 15 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($322.16 million)bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HJBrOQ
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to set up fund management firm in Ningbo city with partners