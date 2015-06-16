BRIEF-Dirui Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 pct to increase by 15 pct

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.3 million yuan)