S.Korea won jumps to 6-mth high on Trump healthcare policy fail

* Won's strength likely to continue until April -analyst * KOSPI pressured, foreigners sell SEOUL, March 27 The South Korean won sharply rose to a near six-month high early on Monday as the dollar was broadly weaker following U.S. President Donald Trump failure to pass a healthcare reform bill raised concerns over his ability to implement policy. The won stood at 1,113.7 against the dollar as of 0222 GMT, firming 0.8 percent from the p