BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 18.9 million yuan to 25.2 million yuan
June 16 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its product is included in MERS treatment procedures by China's health authority
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.3 million yuan)