UPDATE 1-Citigroup aims to double South Korea wealth assets by 2020
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
June 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 8 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ejzs8S
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
March 27 Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd :