June 16 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd

* Says shares to resume trading on June 17

* Says signs framework agreement on smart city and big data project worth at least 589 million yuan ($94.88 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ejzQnH; bit.ly/1GJN0VA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)