June 16 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 955 million yuan ($153.82 million)in private placement of shares to fund project, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on June 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J1k2mw; bit.ly/1fepiWZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)