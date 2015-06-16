UPDATE 1-Citigroup aims to double South Korea wealth assets by 2020
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
June 16 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets China securities regulator's approval to issue preference shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MZ4TRc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
March 27 Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd :