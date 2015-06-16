June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount $1.50 billion

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.707

Reoffer price 99.707

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DAIWA, MS, & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)