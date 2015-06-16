BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount $1.50 billion
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.707
Reoffer price 99.707
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DAIWA, MS, & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
