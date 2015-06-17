UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details.
Shanghai
* Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd sets IPO price at 19.71 yuan ($3.18) per share, aims to raise 30.06 billion yuan bit.ly/1BlvUg0
* Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.7 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.04 billion yuan bit.ly/1GMxeJz
* Jiangsu Wanlin Modern Logistics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 5.93 yuan per share, aims to raise 355.8 million yuan bit.ly/1CczPXC
* Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 960.0 million yuan bit.ly/1HRrQ8W
* Guangdong Sitong Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.73 yuan per share, aims to raise 257.7 million yuan bit.ly/1IjU9smShenzhen
* Shenzhen Wenke Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.93 yuan per share, aims to raise 507.9 million yuan bit.ly/1ffXwcG
* Guangdong Bobaolon Co Ltd sets IPO price at 23.29 yuan per share, aims to raise 610.7 million yuan bit.ly/1G2cycy
* Shenzhen Prolto Supply Chain Management Co Ltd sets IPO price at 28.49 yuan per share, aims to raise 527.1 million yuan bit.ly/1JWW4r8; bit.ly/1JSLhzP
* Qingdao Gon Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.47 yuan per share, aims to raise 349.4 million yuan bit.ly/1ffYuFY
* Beijing Transtrue Technology Inc sets IPO price at 12.78 yuan per share, aims to raise 255.6 million yuan bit.ly/1GMANiO
* Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.39 yuan per share, aims to raise 176.5 million yuan bit.ly/1GXWwWU ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.