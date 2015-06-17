June 17 (Reuters) -

* Management assures investment community that company has solid footing, strong balance sheet, rich in assets - statement

* Airasia bhd says accounts are transparent, prepared in accordance with international and local accounting standards

* Airasia bhd says income earned from aircraft leased to associates is not excessive

* Airasia bhd says indonesian affiliate will meet payments for lease, brand licence fees due to airasia bhd from this quarter