** Berkeley up 8 pct, top gainer on FTSE 250 & at a record high in heavy volumes after London-focused housebuilder posts better-than-expected FY profit

** News boosts peers; Persimmon up 2 pct & top gainer on FTSE 100, with Barratt up 1.8 pct

** Berkeley posts FY PBT of 539.7 mln stg ($844.1 mln), above 470.1 mln stg poll

** More than 370,000 shares traded, over two-thirds of daily avg

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen c.27 pct YTD; co trading at a forward 12-mnth P/E of 11.9 vs peer median of 11.6 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)