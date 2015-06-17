BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($16.11 million) to set up investment management unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ikb0vb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: