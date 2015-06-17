BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial
June 17 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from June 18 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MKr0Kl
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer