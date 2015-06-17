June 17 Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd

* Says sold 17.85 million shares of Western Securities Co Ltd between June 16 and 17 for capital gains of 394.25 million yuan ($63.50 million)

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1KYGTyy ;

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)