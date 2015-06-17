BRIEF-Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 4Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corporation :
June 17 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says unit signs strategic framework agreement with S.Korea's animation company Ocon
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LfjGct; bit.ly/1GYywTQ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 4Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corporation :
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017